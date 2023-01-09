Boston Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

Boston Properties found using ticker (BXP) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 145 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 82.68. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The day 50 moving average is 69.7 while the 200 day moving average is 89.67. The company has a market cap of $10,510m. Company Website: https://www.bostonproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $13,540m based on the market concensus.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.