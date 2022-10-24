Boston Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

Boston Properties found using ticker (BXP) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 71 and has a mean target at 90.06. With the stocks previous close at 72.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The 50 day MA is 79.36 while the 200 day moving average is 102.73. The company has a market cap of $11,363m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bostonproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $14,155m based on the market concensus.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.