Boston Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Boston Properties found using ticker (BXP) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 145 and 65 with a mean TP of 84.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 69.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 71.14 while the 200 day moving average is 93.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,546m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bostonproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $12,889m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.