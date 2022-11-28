Boston Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Boston Properties found using ticker (BXP) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 85.63. Now with the previous closing price of 70.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The day 50 moving average is 73.64 and the 200 day MA is 97.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,231m. Find out more information at: https://www.bostonproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $13,712m based on the market concensus.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.