Boston Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.1% Upside

Boston Properties found using ticker (BXP) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 145 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 85.37. Now with the previous closing price of 71.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.1%. The 50 day MA is 72.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 96.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,084m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bostonproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $13,207m based on the market concensus.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.