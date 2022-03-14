Boston Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Boston Properties with ticker code (BXP) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 106 calculating the average target price we see 124. Now with the previous closing price of 124.97 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 119.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 116.49. The market cap for the company is $19,282m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bostonproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $19,133m based on the market concensus.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.