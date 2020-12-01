Boston Omaha Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

Boston Omaha Corporation found using ticker (BOMN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 29. With the stocks previous close at 22.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The 50 day MA is 18.6 and the 200 day moving average is 16.87. The market cap for the company is $631m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bostonomaha.com

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.