Boston Omaha Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Boston Omaha Corporation with ticker code (BOMN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 28 and has a mean target at 29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.9 while the 200 day moving average is 18.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $702m. Company Website: http://www.bostonomaha.com

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

