Boston Omaha Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

Boston Omaha Corporation with ticker code (BOMN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 29. Now with the previous closing price of 25.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The 50 day MA is 24.98 and the 200 day moving average is 18.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $690m. Company Website: http://www.bostonomaha.com

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.