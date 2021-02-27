Boston Omaha Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -32.6% Downside

Boston Omaha Corporation found using ticker (BOMN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 28 with a mean TP of 31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.99 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -32.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.03 and the 200 day MA is 22.7. The market cap for the company is $1,145m. Find out more information at: http://www.bostonomaha.com

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.