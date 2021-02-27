Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Boston Omaha Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -32.6% Downside

Broker Ratings

Boston Omaha Corporation found using ticker (BOMN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 28 with a mean TP of 31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.99 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -32.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.03 and the 200 day MA is 22.7. The market cap for the company is $1,145m. Find out more information at: http://www.bostonomaha.com

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.