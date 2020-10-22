Boston Beer Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.3% Downside

Boston Beer Company (The) with ticker code (SAM) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1142 and 525 with the average target price sitting at 883.85. Now with the previous closing price of 914 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 886.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 674.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,124m. Find out more information at: http://www.bostonbeer.com

The Boston Beer Company produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

