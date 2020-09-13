Boston Beer Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.4% Downside

Boston Beer Company (The) with ticker code (SAM) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1015 and 440 calculating the average target price we see 811.31. With the stocks previous close at 831.18 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 837.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 564.3. The company has a market cap of $10,397m. Company Website: http://www.bostonbeer.com

The Boston Beer Company produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

