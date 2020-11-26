Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Boston Beer Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Boston Beer Company (The) with ticker code (SAM) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1354 and 575 and has a mean target at 1041.62. Given that the stocks previous close was at 894.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The day 50 moving average is 968.77 while the 200 day moving average is 771.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,060m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bostonbeer.com

Share on Stocktwits

The Boston Beer Company produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.