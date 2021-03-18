Boston Beer Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Boston Beer Company (The) found using ticker (SAM) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1425 and 700 and has a mean target at 1174. Now with the previous closing price of 1103.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1073.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 970.48. The company has a market cap of $13,726m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bostonbeer.com

The Boston Beer Company produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.