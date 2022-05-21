Boston Beer Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.3% Upside

Boston Beer Company (The) with ticker code (SAM) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 670 and 334 calculating the mean target price we have 441.93. With the stocks previous close at 329.17 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 371.05 and the 200 day MA is 464.67. The company has a market cap of $4,044m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bostonbeer.com

The potential market cap would be $5,429m based on the market concensus.

The Boston Beer Company produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.