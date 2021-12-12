Twitter
Boston Beer Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

Boston Beer Company (The) found using ticker (SAM) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 960 and 440 with a mean TP of 611.57. With the stocks previous close at 508.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 493.02 and the 200 day moving average is 815.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,277m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bostonbeer.com

The Boston Beer Company produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

