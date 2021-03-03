Boston Beer Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

Boston Beer Company (The) found using ticker (SAM) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1425 and 700 with a mean TP of 1156.62. With the stocks previous close at 1028.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The 50 day MA is 1025.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 952.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,425m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bostonbeer.com

The Boston Beer Company produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.