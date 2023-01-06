Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Boston Beer Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Boston Beer Company (The) found using ticker (SAM) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 412 and 245 with the average target price sitting at 329.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 327.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of .4%. The 50 day MA is 363.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 353.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,990m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bostonbeer.com

The potential market cap would be $4,007m based on the market concensus.

The Boston Beer Company produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

