Boston Beer Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.1% Downside

Broker Ratings

Boston Beer Company (The) with ticker code (SAM) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 385 and 251 with the average target price sitting at 318.46. With the stocks previous close at 332.18 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 353.13 while the 200 day moving average is 378.88. The company has a market cap of $3,979m. Find out more information at: https://www.bostonbeer.com

The potential market cap would be $3,814m based on the market concensus.

The Boston Beer Company produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

