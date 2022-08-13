Boston Beer Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.7% Downside

Boston Beer Company (The) with ticker code (SAM) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 385 and 258 with the average target price sitting at 319.04. With the stocks previous close at 382.82 this would indicate that there is a downside of -16.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 337.36 and the 200 day moving average is 402.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,694m. Find out more information at: https://www.bostonbeer.com

The potential market cap would be $3,912m based on the market concensus.

The Boston Beer Company produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.