Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.6% Downside

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) with ticker code (SAM) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 376 and 225 with a mean TP of 309.39. Now with the previous closing price of 335.01 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.6%. The day 50 moving average is 357.11 while the 200 day moving average is 351.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,049m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bostonbeer.com

The potential market cap would be $3,740m based on the market concensus.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.