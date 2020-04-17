BOQI International Medical Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 382.6% Upside

BOQI International Medical Inc. with ticker code (BIMI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 12.5 and 12.5 with the average target price sitting at 12.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 382.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.93 while the 200 day moving average is 3.34. The market cap for the company is $25m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bimihc.com

BOQI International Medical Inc. provides various medical and health services. It offers a range of consumer-directed health products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, and behavioral health plans; chronic disease management services; and health information technology products and services. The company operates various retail outlets, including pharmaceutical retail chain pharmacies and medical institutions; and provides supply chain extension, logistics, drug direct delivery, and drugstore information management services, as well as medical products. The company was formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation and changed its name to BOQI International Medical Inc. in December 2019. BOQI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

