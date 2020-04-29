BOQI International Medical Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 371.7% Upside

BOQI International Medical Inc. found using ticker (BIMI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 12.5 and 12.5 calculating the average target price we see 12.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 371.7%. The 50 day MA is 2.59 while the 200 day moving average is 3.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $26m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bimihc.com

BOQI International Medical Inc. provides various medical and health services. It offers a range of consumer-directed health products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, and behavioral health plans; chronic disease management services; and health information technology products and services. The company operates various retail outlets, including pharmaceutical retail chain pharmacies and medical institutions; and provides supply chain extension, logistics, drug direct delivery, and drugstore information management services, as well as medical products. The company was formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation and changed its name to BOQI International Medical Inc. in December 2019. BOQI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

