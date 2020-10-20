Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor found using ticker (BAH) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 87.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 82.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 83.91 while the 200 day moving average is 79.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,017m. Company Website: http://www.boozallen.com

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science that include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

