Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor with ticker code (BAH) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 80 and has a mean target at 92.89. Now with the previous closing price of 86.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 85.43 while the 200 day moving average is 84.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,844m. Find out more information at: http://www.boozallen.com

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning, deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.