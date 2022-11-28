Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor with ticker code (BAH) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 95 with a mean TP of 111.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 106.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The 50 day MA is 101.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 91.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,282m. Company Website: https://www.boozallen.com

The potential market cap would be $14,980m based on the market concensus.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning and deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.