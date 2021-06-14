Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor found using ticker (BAH) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 92.56. With the stocks previous close at 88.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The 50 day MA is 84.25 and the 200 day moving average is 84.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,934m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.boozallen.com

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning, deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.