Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor with ticker code (BAH) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 103 and 80 with a mean TP of 95.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 85.07 while the 200 day moving average is 84.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,249m. Company Website: https://www.boozallen.com

The potential market cap would be $12,683m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning and deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.