Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor with ticker code (BAH) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 94 and has a mean target at 102.78. Now with the previous closing price of 99.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The 50 day MA is 96.28 and the 200 day MA is 88.26. The company has a market cap of $13,369m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.boozallen.com

The potential market cap would be $13,803m based on the market concensus.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning and deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.