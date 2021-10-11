Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor with ticker code (BAH) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 85 with a mean TP of 95.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The day 50 moving average is 80.75 and the 200 day MA is 83.78. The market cap for the company is $10,926m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.boozallen.com

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning, deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.