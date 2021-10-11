Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor with ticker code (BAH) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 85 with a mean TP of 95.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The day 50 moving average is 80.75 and the 200 day MA is 83.78. The market cap for the company is $10,926m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.boozallen.com

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning, deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor - Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.