Booking Holdings Inc. Common St – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Booking Holdings Inc. Common St found using ticker (BKNG) now have 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2360 and 1750 and has a mean target at 2130. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1962.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The 50 day MA is 2020.19 and the 200 day moving average is 1964.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $79,898m. Company Website: http://www.bookingholdings.com

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates Booking.com, which connects travelers with a selection of places to stay, including apartments, vacation homes, family-run B&Bs, 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses, and igloos; and KAYAK that searches other sites to show travelers the information they need to find the right flights, hotels, rental cars, and vacation packages. It also operates Priceline, an online travel deal service, which provides travelers to save on hotel rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, vacation packages, and cruises; Agoda, which provides online accommodation reservation services. In addition, the company operates Rentalcars.com that offers online rental car reservation services; and OpenTable, an online provider of restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. Further, it offers travel insurance products. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.