Booking Holdings Inc. Common St – Consenus Indicates Potential 39.8% Upside

Booking Holdings Inc. Common St with ticker code (BKNG) have now 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2250 and 900 with the average target price sitting at 1719.96. Now with the previous closing price of 1230.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.8%. The 50 day MA is 1500.11 and the 200 day moving average is 1850.04. The market cap for the company is $55,708m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bookingholdings.com

Booking Holdings Inc. provides travel and restaurant online reservation and related services worldwide. The company operates Booking.com, which connects travellers with a selection of places to stay, including apartments, vacation homes, family-run B&Bs, 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses, and igloos; and KAYAK that searches other sites to show travellers the information they need to find the right flights, hotels, rental cars, and vacation packages. It also operates Priceline, an online travel deal service, which provides travellers to save on hotel rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, vacation packages, and cruises; Agoda, which provides online accommodation reservation services. In addition, the company operates Rentalcars.com that offers online rental car reservation services; and OpenTable, an online provider of restaurant reservation services to consumers and restaurant reservation management services to restaurants. Further, it offers travel-related insurance products. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

