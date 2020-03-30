Booking Holdings Inc. Common St – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.3% Upside

Booking Holdings Inc. Common St found using ticker (BKNG) have now 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2250 and 900 calculating the mean target price we have 1719.96. Now with the previous closing price of 1406 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1601.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1883.62. The market cap for the company is $51,539m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bookingholdings.com

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates Booking.com, which connects travelers with a selection of places to stay, including apartments, vacation homes, family-run B&Bs, 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses, and igloos; and KAYAK that searches other sites to show travelers the information they need to find the right flights, hotels, rental cars, and vacation packages. It also operates Priceline, an online travel deal service, which provides travelers to save on hotel rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, vacation packages, and cruises; Agoda, which provides online accommodation reservation services. In addition, the company operates Rentalcars.com that offers online rental car reservation services; and OpenTable, an online provider of restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. Further, it offers travel insurance products. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

