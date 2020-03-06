Booking Holdings Inc. Common St – Consenus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Booking Holdings Inc. Common St found using ticker (BKNG) have now 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2340 and 1680 calculating the mean target price we have 1990.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1647.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The day 50 moving average is 1879.09 and the 200 day moving average is 1955.25. The market cap for the company is $67,693m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bookingholdings.com

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates Booking.com, which connects travelers with a selection of places to stay, including apartments, vacation homes, family-run B&Bs, 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses, and igloos; and KAYAK that searches other sites to show travelers the information they need to find the right flights, hotels, rental cars, and vacation packages. It also operates Priceline, an online travel deal service, which provides travelers to save on hotel rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, vacation packages, and cruises; Agoda, which provides online accommodation reservation services. In addition, the company operates Rentalcars.com that offers online rental car reservation services; and OpenTable, an online provider of restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. Further, it offers travel insurance products. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

