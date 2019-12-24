Booking Holdings Common St – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Booking Holdings Common St with ticker code (BKNG) now have 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2360 and 1750 and has a mean target at 2108.21. Now with the previous closing price of 2023.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1920.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1931.32. The company has a market cap of $85,055m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bookingholdings.com

Booking Holdings provides online travel and related services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates Booking.com, which connects travelers with a selection of places to stay, including apartments, vacation homes, family-run B&Bs, 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses, and igloos; and KAYAK that searches other sites to show travelers the information they need to find the right flights, hotels, rental cars, and vacation packages. It also operates Priceline, an online travel deal service, which provides travelers to save on hotel rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, vacation packages, and cruises; Agoda, which provides online accommodation reservation services. In addition, the company operates Rentalcars.com that offers online rental car reservation services; and OpenTable, an online provider of restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. Further, it offers travel insurance products. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group and changed its name to Booking Holdings in February 2018. Booking Holdings was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.