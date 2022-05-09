Twitter
Boohoo Group PLC 62.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Boohoo Group PLC with ticker (LON:BOO) now has a potential upside of 62.3% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 190 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Boohoo Group PLC share price of 72 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 62.3%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 74 (52 week high) with an average of 12,366,764 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £911,960,382.

boohoo group plc is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary, which undertakes online clothing retailers. The Company designs, sources, markets and sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products. It owns the brands, including boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton. The Company’s subsidiaries include Boohoo Holdings Limited, boohoo Germany GmbH, boohoo France SAS, boohoo.com Australia Pty Ltd, boohoo.com UK Limited, boohoo.com USA Inc and Burton Online Limited.



