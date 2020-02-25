Boohoo Group PLC 4.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Boohoo Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BOO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Citigroup. Boohoo Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Citigroup have set a target price of 330 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 4.4% from today’s opening price of 316 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 9.9 points and increased 8 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 383 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 168.9 GBX.

Boohoo Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 318.70 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 269.35. There are currently 1,165,419,387 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,285,680. Market capitalisation for LON:BOO is £3,624,454,293 GBP.

