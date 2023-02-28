Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Boohoo Group PLC -39.7% potential downside indicated by Numis

Broker Ratings

Boohoo Group PLC with ticker (LON:BOO) now has a potential downside of -39.7% according to Numis.



Numis set a target price of 35 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Boohoo Group PLC share price of 49 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential downside of -39.7%. Trading has ranged between 30 (52 week low) and 100 (52 week high) with an average of 10,377,767 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £641,776,478.

boohoo group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company that operates through its subsidiary, which undertakes online clothing retailers. The Company designs, sources, markets and sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products. Its segments include the United Kingdom, Rest of the Europe, the United States and the Rest of the world. It owns the brands, including boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary is Boohoo Holdings Limited.



