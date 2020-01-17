Boohoo Group PLC 16.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Boohoo Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BOO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Boohoo Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 380 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 16.6% from today’s opening price of 325.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 29.5 points and increased 51.4 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 339.51 GBX while the year low share price is currently 168.9 GBX.

Boohoo Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 296.96 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 257.26. There are currently 1,165,419,387 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,537,544. Market capitalisation for LON:BOO is £3,819,079,473 GBP.