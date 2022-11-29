Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Boohoo Group PLC 11.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Boohoo Group PLC with ticker (LON:BOO) now has a potential upside of 11.8% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 45 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Boohoo Group PLC share price of 40 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 11.8%. Trading has ranged between 30 (52 week low) and 177 (52 week high) with an average of 11,077,127 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £513,359,171.

boohoo group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company that operates through its subsidiary, which undertakes online clothing retailers. The Company designs, sources, markets and sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products. Its segments include the United Kingdom, Rest of the Europe, the United States and the Rest of the world. It owns the brands, including boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary is Boohoo Holdings Limited.



