Boohoo Group PLC 0.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Bernstein

Boohoo Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BOO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘MARKET PERFORM’ today by analysts at Bernstein. Boohoo Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Bernstein have set their target price at 330 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -.8% from today’s opening price of 332.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 14.8 points and increased 69.3 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 339.51 GBX while the year low share price is currently 168.9 GBX.

Boohoo Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 308.19 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 265.05. There are currently 1,165,419,387 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,590,770. Market capitalisation for LON:BOO is £3,849,380,092 GBP.