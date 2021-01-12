Boku Inc. Report strong growth from Payments division

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), the world’s leading independent carrier commerce company, has today provided the following unaudited trading update for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

The Group saw continued strong payments revenue growth in H2 2020, particularly in Q4, which translated into higher levels of EBITDA due to powerful operational gearing, with Group results for FY 2020 now expected to be ahead of the current market consensus expectations for both revenues and EBITDA.

· Group revenue for 2020 is expected to be at least $56.3m (2019 $46.8m); an increase of at least 20% on 2019 underlying revenues*

· Group adjusted EBITDA** is expected to be at least $15.0m (2019: $7.4m); showing an increase of over 100% on 2019, and a further $1.5m ahead of market consensus expectations, as upgraded following the Company’s trading update on 2 December 2020

· The Company held approximately $62.7m in cash on 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: $35.6m). To part-fund the acquisition of Fortumo Holdings Inc (“Fortumo”), a new $20.0m debt facility was taken out in June 2020 and as at 31 December 2020 the Company had reduced this facility by $7.6m to $12.4m. The average daily cash balance, a measure which smooths out the effect of carrier and merchant payments, was $46.7m in December 2020 (December 2019: $22.4m)

Boku Payments division

Boku’s Payments division had another very positive year with strong operational leverage coming through:

· Acquisition of direct carrier billing company Fortumo, for a maximum enterprise value of $41.0m, completed on 1 July 2020

· Group Payments revenue is expected to be at least $51.1m, an increase of 25% on 2019’s underlying figure of $40.1m* (excluding the effect of a $3.3m non-recurring item – reported figure $43.4m) and approximately 91% of the Group total, comprising:

o Boku Payments revenue of at least $46.7m (2019: $40.1m*)

o Fortumo Payments revenue of at least $4.4m following acquisition on 1 July 2020

· Total Processed Value (“TPV”)*** of $6.9bn for 2020, an increase of 37% (2019: $5.0bn). This total included $114m from Fortumo. The blended take rate rose in H2 due to good growth in settlement volumes plus the acquisition of Fortumo settlement model merchants

· The Group had 28.8 million Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) across the Boku and Fortumo payments businesses in December 2020, an increase of 8.4 million from June 2020 and 11 million higher (+61%) than December 2019 (17.8 million). 4.6 million of these users were processed by Fortumo

· Payments adjusted EBITDA** is expected to be at least $18.8m, up 47% (2019: $12.8m) which includes Fortumo EBITDA of at least $1.5m. As previously highlighted, COVID-19 related cost savings have had a material one-off impact that has positively impacted Payments EBITDA

· Direct Carrier billing launches in 2020 included Apple, Epic Games, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Sony, Spotify and Tencent

· Encouraging progress made in adding e-wallets to the Boku payments platform, primarily in Asia, alongside carrier billing – with 11 merchants now live across 11 wallets in seven countries. These merchant launches include global players in music streaming and console games. Volumes are growing strongly from a small base

Boku Identity division

Identity revenues are expected to be in line with market expectations.

· Reduced Identity EBITDA** loss of approximately $3.8m (2019: $5.3m)

· Identity revenues of at least $5.2m (2019: $6.7m) – impacted by coronavirus and local US supply headwinds

· Good progress on building out international carrier supply – now live with more than 200 carriers in 60 countries

· Contract wins in 2020 include LexisNexis, FIS (owners of Worldpay) and GDC

· Carrying value of Identity goodwill likely to be impaired as at 31 December 2020

* Reported Group revenues of $50.1m included $3.3m of one off revenues that related to an earlier period. Underlying Group revenues $46.8m. Underlying Payments revenues $40.1m ($43.4m reported)

** Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted for stock option expenses, Forex gains/losses and Exceptional items

*** TPV is the US$ value of transactions processed by the Boku platform