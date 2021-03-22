Boku Inc. evolving to address wider e-commerce market

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU) reported strong results for FY20, with adjusted revenue and EBITDA growth of 20% and 106% respectively. The Payments business benefited from increased consumer demand during the pandemic, while the Identity business had a more difficult year. Trading year to date has been strong for both businesses and management is confident of meeting expectations for FY21. Edison have have made minor changes to their FY21/22 forecasts.

The evolution of the platform to address the wider alternative payments market provides upside potential to our forecasts and the share price.

You can download the full research note here:

Boku Inc. operates a billing and identity verification platform that connects merchants with mobile network operators in more than 80 countries. It has c 300 employees, with its main offices in the US, UK, Estonia, Germany and India