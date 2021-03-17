Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Boku Inc Adjusted EBITDA more than doubles, eWallets could be transformational (Interview)

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU) CEO Jon Prideaux takes us through the 2020 highlights, explains how Boku Payments Division is progressing and what Fortumo brought to Boku since its acquisition last July, how the Identity Division is doing, more on more about eWallets and what these mean for the business and what we can expect from the business throughout the year.

Boku Inc is the leading independent direct carrier billing company in the world. Boku’s technology enables mobile phone users, of which there are more than five billion worldwide, to buy goods and services and charge them to their phone bill or pre-paid balance.

It connects its customers with Mobile Network Operators’ (MNOs) billing, identity and sales systems allowing them to acquire, activate and monetise their user base. With Boku, a mobile number can be utilised as a payment method, providing an alternative to credit and debit cards

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Boku Inc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Boku Inc Adjusted EBITDA more than doubles, eWallets could be transformational (Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.