Boku Inc Adjusted EBITDA more than doubles, eWallets could be transformational (Interview)

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU) CEO Jon Prideaux takes us through the 2020 highlights, explains how Boku Payments Division is progressing and what Fortumo brought to Boku since its acquisition last July, how the Identity Division is doing, more on more about eWallets and what these mean for the business and what we can expect from the business throughout the year.

Boku Inc is the leading independent direct carrier billing company in the world. Boku’s technology enables mobile phone users, of which there are more than five billion worldwide, to buy goods and services and charge them to their phone bill or pre-paid balance.

It connects its customers with Mobile Network Operators’ (MNOs) billing, identity and sales systems allowing them to acquire, activate and monetise their user base. With Boku, a mobile number can be utilised as a payment method, providing an alternative to credit and debit cards