Boku, Inc. expects Group EBITDA to be higher than current consensus market forecast

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), a leading global mobile payment and mobile identity company, has provided the following unaudited trading update for the year ending 31 December 2020.

As a result of continued strong trading in the Company’s Payments businesses, together with a benefit from COVID-19 related cost savings, the Boku board now expects Group EBITDA for the year ending 31 December 2020 to be at least $13.5 million, at least $1 million higher than the current consensus market forecast.

A further trading update will be provided in January 2021 after the peak December trading period has been completed.

Boku Inc. is a leading global provider of mobile payment and identity solutions. Its technology is integrated into over 220 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide powering mobile user authentication and mobile payments. The company processes over 800 million transactions worth more than $7 billion annually in nearly 70 countries. Global leaders that rely on the company to acquire, monetise, and protect digital consumer transactions include Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.