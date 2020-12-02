Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Boku, Inc. expects Group EBITDA to be higher than current consensus market forecast

Boku

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), a leading global mobile payment and mobile identity company, has provided the following unaudited trading update for the year ending 31 December 2020.

As a result of continued strong trading in the Company’s Payments businesses, together with a benefit from COVID-19 related cost savings, the Boku board now expects Group EBITDA for the year ending 31 December 2020 to be at least $13.5 million, at least $1 million higher than the current consensus market forecast.

A further trading update will be provided in January 2021 after the peak December trading period has been completed.

Boku Inc. is a leading global provider of mobile payment and identity solutions. Its technology is integrated into over 220 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide powering mobile user authentication and mobile payments. The company processes over 800 million transactions worth more than $7 billion annually in nearly 70 countries. Global leaders that rely on the company to acquire, monetise, and protect digital consumer transactions include Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Boku Inc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Boku Inc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.