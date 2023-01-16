Boise Cascade, L.L.C. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. with ticker code (BCC) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 83 and 64 and has a mean target at 74. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 70.64 and the 200 day moving average is 68.79. The market cap for the company is $2,789m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,901m based on the market concensus.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products. This segment’s products are used in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, light commercial construction, and industrial applications. It sells its products to wholesalers, home improvement centers, retail lumberyards, and industrial converters. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. This segment sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.