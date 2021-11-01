Boise Cascade, L.L.C. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. with ticker code (BCC) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 82 and 49 calculating the mean target price we have 63.8. With the stocks previous close at 54.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The 50 day MA is 55.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.86. The market cap for the company is $2,227m. Find out more information at: http://www.bc.com

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels. This segment’s products are used in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, light commercial construction, and industrial applications. It sells its products to wholesalers, home improvement centers, retail lumberyards, and industrial converters. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. This segment sells its products to retail lumberyards, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.