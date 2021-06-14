Boise Cascade, L.L.C. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. with ticker code (BCC) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 60 and has a mean target at 70.5. Now with the previous closing price of 61.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 67.26 and the 200 day moving average is 56.81. The market cap for the company is $2,435m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bc.com

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels. This segment’s products are used in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, light commercial construction, and industrial applications. It sells its products to wholesalers, home improvement centers, retail lumberyards, and industrial converters. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. This segment sells its products to retail lumberyards, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.