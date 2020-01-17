Bodycote PLC 8.5% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Bodycote PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BOY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Bodycote PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 1000 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 8.5% from today’s opening price of 921.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 20.5 points and increased 244 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 975 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 638.5 GBX.

Bodycote PLC has a 50 day moving average of 903.29 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 799.60. There are currently 191,858,408 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 413,552. Market capitalisation for LON:BOY is £1,773,840,766 GBP.