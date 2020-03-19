Bodycote PLC 56.9% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Bodycote PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BOY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Bodycote PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 740 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 56.9% from today’s opening price of 471.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 400.4 points and decreased 470.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 975 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 417.31 GBX.

Bodycote PLC has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 798.03. There are currently 191,456,172 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 533,368. Market capitalisation for LON:BOY is £847,767,587 GBP.

